Ariana Grande Holds Benefit Concert for Manchester Attack Victims

A major difference, however, is that with social media and a live stream of the Manchester show on multiple platforms (including YouTube, iHeartRadio, and the BBC), “One Love” reached a much larger global audience, the approximate size of which has yet to be assessed. On Friday the 23-year-old singer made a surprise visit to injured fans being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Especially emotional was a performance of “My Everything” with the Parrs Wood High School Choir. “We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music”. Rachel Jea, 32, said she was at Grande’s previous Manchester concert and felt it was important to attend Sunday’s show to regain trust after the bombing. The instrumental bounce is complimented by Grande’s soaring pop vocals, which flit from sweet harmonies to near rap-singing in the verses, which at one point sees Ariana musing: “Ain’t you ever seen a princess be a bad bitch?“.

Grande was unsure about having it done so soon after the concert, the paper said, adding that she told friends: “That was the hardest thing ever”.

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise. Ariana’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, even joined her on stage at one point to duet with her on the song, The Way.

Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell, who also sang “Get Lucky”. “I don’t see, hear or smell any fear here this evening”.

THE DEVASTATED parents of a 15-year-old girl killed in the Manchester bomb blast laid flowers on London Bridge today in memory of those slain in the horror.

Williams altered the chorus lyrics of his hit track “Strong” with the words, “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong”. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet.