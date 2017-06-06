Ariana Grande joined by other stars in Manchester

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in honor of the victims of the bombing attack that occurred last month will air on both Freeform and ABC networks in some capacity this weekend.

Once Cyrus left the stage Grande gave her speech of the night saying: “Before we go any further I want to thank you from the bottom of heart”.

Grande wore a One Love Manchester sweatshirt – and numerous fans wore shirts bearing similar messages, or face paint saying “I heart MCR”, or #WeStandTogether stickers.

Meanwhile, Ariana joined the Parrs Wood High School choir for a tear-jerking performance of My Everything.

“And she said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

Tonight’s concert will also feature the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry, with proceeds going to a fund opened for the families affected by the Manchester attack. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Ariana Grande fans have begun arriving for the American pop singer’s Manchester benefit concert, nervous but determined to show solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombing at an earlier Grande show in the city.

According to a tweet from the British Red Cross, money raised via text and online donations during the concert climbed over £2.35 million – and that’s not even taking ticket sales into account.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and tons more artists showed up for the cause, and you can check out our recap of the big night above! He added, “You looked fear right in the face and you said, No, we are Manchester, and the world is watching”.