Hastily organised as a benefit concert for the 22 people killed and 116 injured on May 22, many of them children, the “One Love Manchester” event showcases one of the biggest single gatherings of musical talent this year. God is good in the midst of the darkness.

She even collaborated with others onstage: She sang Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group; she performed a duet with Cyrus; and she sang her debut song, “The Way”, with rapper Mac Miller. ‘I swear she wasn’t wearing that ring just a moment ago!’ Another said: ‘I don’t want to take away from the wonderful event we’ve just witnessed… but is Ariana engaged?

‘I’m smiling, because despite all the things that have been going on this place, I don’t smell or see or hear or feel any fear in this building, ‘ Pharrell said.

Around 50,000 fans crammed into Old Trafford cricket ground under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, including a significant number of armed officers, a sight that would be unusual under normal circumstances.

The singer said she had not planned to play so many of hits during the show but changed her mind after meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, who was among the victims of the blast that killed 22 people at her concert on May 22.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

Although the concert was due to heartbreaking circumstances, Ariana Grande kept the night joyous and hopeful, deciding to focus on the positive and on love.

Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Usher also performed.

The American star returned to the stage for the first time on Sunday night after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 of her fans and parents as they left her show at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

One Love concert tribute to Manchester terror victims.

The sold-out “One Love” benefit follows another deadly attack that rocked London late Saturday when three men drove a van into a crowd before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants.

“We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”.

Ariana Grande held a benefit concert following the terrorist attack in Manchester.