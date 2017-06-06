Ariana Grande One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Brings Unity After Tragedy

Up to 14,000 of those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert, at which a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults, were given free tickets to attend Sunday’s show, with some persuaded to attend by their affection for the pop star, and despite their very real concerns about security.

The We Love Manchester emergency fund was set up by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross. (Dave Hogan via AP) In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers will.i.am, from left, apl.de.ap, Ariana Grande and Taboo perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Justin then began to cry as he said: “We love you so much.to the families, we love you so much”.

Wearing a sweat shirt graffitied with the legend One Love Manchester, she fought back tears and played all her hits – on the orders of the mother of Olivia Campbell, who died in the arena attack aged just 15 – and duetted with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Oasis’s Don’t Look Back in Anger.

The 23-year-old singer teamed up with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, to perform their new track The Way in front of a sold-out 60,000 crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground – and one sparkling accessory had gossips chatting.

The singer became overcome with his emotion as he asked the crowd to honour “those who were taken”.

As of late Sunday morning few of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack.

“Sorry I can’t be there this evening”, Beckham said.

. “Thank you so much”. We won’t let this divide us. A tearful Justin Bieber led the crowd in a tribute to those who lost their lives at Ariana’s Manchester Arena concert.

Liam flew in from a festival gig in Germany, which had been cancelled on Friday following a bomb threat, to perform three songs at One Love.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert will go on as planned. And now the 38-year-old singer has taken to social media to reveal he wasn’t able to make it over because he was with his nine-year-old son Usher Raymond V. He wrote on Instagram: “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails”.