Ariana Grande’s benefit concert in Manchester raised £2 million

The pop princess returned to Manchester, as promised, after her quick departure to the U.S. following the attack, to host an emotional fundraising concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Helmed by a tearful Ariana Grande, the crowd and the world watched as top acts performed honest tributes in honor of the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester, raising more than $9 million for the British Red Cross.

Grande later returned to stage with a moving and tearful performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow bursting into tears of hysteria mid-song. She also served as a duet partner when singing with Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Victoria Monét. I just want to take a moment to honor the people who were lost, who were taken.

Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Usher also performed.

An emotional Grande, who mostly kept it about the music, had a brief comment for the audience when she thanked everyone for “coming together and being so loving and strong and unified”. “All we feel here tonight is love and positivity”.

The high school choir took to the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything” with the performer at her benefit concert on Sunday night. During the performance Perry rallied the crowd shouting, “We will not be silenced, Manchester!“.

Grande visited injured fans in the hospital before the concert and met the mother of Olivia Campbell, one of those killed during the Manchester attack. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Proceeds from the concert benefit the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.