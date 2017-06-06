Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Raises Millions

The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. Grande later joined a choir from Parrs Wood High School, who sang their own version of her song, “My Everything“.

Overnight viewing figures for the One Love Manchester concert held last night and headlined by Ariana Grande show it to be the UK’s most watched TV program of the year. Artists like Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas and Miley Cyrus also performed.

Following Manchester’s own Take That, Pharrell and Miley Cyrus to the stage, Grande appropriately chose “Be Alright” for her first song, setting an optimistic tone for the rest of the night. Besides instilling hope in all who attended, they also reportedly raised $12 million for the victims of the attack.

The 23-year-old Grande visited injured fans in the hospital last week before Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.

Just 13 days after a bombing killed 22 people leaving her concert, Ariana Grande returned to England for a benefit performance.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, Grande said. He added, “You looked fear right in the face and you said, No, we are Manchester, and the world is watching”. Thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. “We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music”. “And if you can’t do anything that’s fine, but what you should do is not let them win”.