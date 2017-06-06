Ariana Grande’s Mom Walked Through Benefit Show With A Comforting Message

The One Love Manchester concert has notched up a new record to become the biggest TV show of the year so far – attracting a peak of more than 14 million viewers on Sunday night.

This past Sunday saw 50,000 people gather at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to watch Ariana Grande and a host of other superstar singers pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing attack.

The concert featured performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan, with added acts including Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Grande performed the final song for the evening, a patient, minimalist rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

An emotional Grande, who mostly kept it about the music, had a brief comment for the audience when she thanked everyone for “coming together and being so loving and strong and unified”. “Would you agree that love always wins?”

One aired the concert live, and at its peak drew almost half the entire United Kingdom viewing audience, with 14.5 million viewers and a 49.3% share, according to ratings data from BARB.

Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson said they made the visit as a show of solidarity after Saturday’s terrorist attack which killed seven innocent people.

All net ticket proceeds of the show goes directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. The fund’s Just Giving page says, “money raised will be used to assist the victims of the attack, their families and dependents”.