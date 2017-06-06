Ariana Grande’s #OneLoveManchester Concert Raised $3 Million

The Christian pop star preached to 50,000 music-fans gathered at the “One Love Manchester” saying “God is good in the midst of the darkness”. A compilation video featuring Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper and Kendall Jenner among many others was also played paying tribute to all the victims as the stars sent their love and words of encouragement over the big screen.

One aired the concert live, and at its peak drew almost half the entire United Kingdom viewing audience, with 14.5 million viewers and a 49.3% share, according to ratings data from BARB.

The event raised over £2.35 million during the concert alone, which was streamed around the globe both via BBC, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Superstar artists Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Katy Perry and more graced the stage and performed in front of 55,000 people in attendance.

Grande later returned to stage with a moving and tearful performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow bursting into tears of hysteria mid-song.

The concert still took place despite this devastating second event in England.

The “One Love” concert was put together in a week, raising money for the victims of the terrorist attack, remembering the 22 people killed and bringing together the people of Manchester.

Following the suicide bombing at the end of Ariana’s concert on May 22, Joan had shared her condolences to those affected, tweeting: ‘London, my thoughts and prayers and love to all affected by this horrendous act of terror!’ Attendees at the first Manchester concert could receive free tickets via online registration.

The total of viewers for the concert is not yet known since it aired on many platforms across the world.

And at the time of writing, the whopping sum has already been raised through ticket sales, merchandise, and other donations, with over £2 million alone coming from text message donations from within the United Kingdom during the three hours that the concert was aired for.