Ariana Grande sparks engagement rumours at One Love mega-gig

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Robbie Williams performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Tonight’s One Love concert was organised to raise money for the victims of the tragic Manchester Arena attack and their families. She even collaborated with others onstage: She sang Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group; she performed a duet with Cyrus; and she sang her debut song, “The Way”, with rapper Mac Miller.

Yet One Love Manchester – which brought artists including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber to the Old Trafford cricket stadium – had to do something else too, and that was to demonstrate that pop music’s spirit of openness and optimism hadn’t been quelled by the earlier assault. The choir’s cover of the song quickly went viral after they performed it in tribute to the Manchester bombing victims.

Britain said on Monday intelligence service MI5 was reviewing its processes following a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people in Manchester, as questions continue over how much the authorities knew about the assailant.

“She told me Olivia wouldn’t want me to cry”, Grande said.

He said: “Ariana we all want to say thank you for being so strong and so wonderful”.

The show opened with a minute of silence for those killed and injured in the attack.

Grande closed the show with a soaring rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, from the classic 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz”.

Revelers dressed for the occasion, with many wearing tops featuring a bee – a symbol for Manchester – and slogans expressing their love for the city. “But because of you we can now represent through this as a world wide community that we will be ready, we will be fearless we will be great and we will honor our children”.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

Seven people were killed and 48 were injured in that attack.

As of late Sunday morning few of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack.

“Please remain vigilant at all times and report anything suspicious that causes you concern” to an anti-terrorist hotline, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said.

The show, titled the “One Love Manchester” show, was held at the Old Trafford cricket grounds and those who were at the Manchester Arena concert were being offered free tickets by Grande.

Grande canceled upcoming shows in London and Switzerland to prepare for Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” concert.

Both times you were reminded that you were watching a real human in real time, just as the victims of the May 22 attack had been.

On Friday the 23-year-old singer made a surprise visit to injured fans being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.