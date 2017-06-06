Ariana Grande thanks the crowd at ‘One Love Manchester’

Now, the day after the event, the concert became the most-watched show this year on the BBC. The rest of the tickets for the 50,000-seat venue sold out within minutes. Meanwhile, the country continues to recover with a typically British spirit of defiance. Until the terror attack in Manchester, England, I did not know her name.

“We’re broken-hearted for children who lost their parents and parents who lost their children from this senseless, senseless horror”, he said.

The students were invited to sing with Grande after uploading their cover of the song on YouTube to honour those that were affected by the attack.

When Coldplay performed “Fix You”. Williams serenaded the crowd with his song Strong, changing the words to, “Manchester we’re strong”. Especially in moments like this it can be hard”, adding, “But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. Prior to the benefit concert, Ariana Grande’s label, Universal Music Group, pledged $500,000 in support of the Manchester victims.

Ever since the attack at her show, many fans have turned to Grande’s song “One Last Time” and used it as a tool to help heal their pain and comfort them during this time of great heartbreak.

She said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry”. And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I wanna thank you for that. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. The singer then slid into the bright, poppy “Side to Side”.

She closed the show with a stirring rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The event was organised by Ariana Grande, whose concert in the city on May 22 was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Additionally, it is reported that over 2.6 million dollars in donations were raised in the three-hour span of the concert, creating a total of roughly 15.5 million dollars all said and done.