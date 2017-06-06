Ariana Grande to return to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

Helmed by a tearful Ariana Grande, the crowd and the world watched as top acts performed honest tributes in honor of the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester, raising more than $9 million for the British Red Cross.

In his Daily Mail column, Morgan apologized again for doubting the “One Last Time” singer and said she “showed more guts, resilience, strength of character and “Blitz spirit” than every sniveling, pathetic ISIS coward put together” by organizing the benefit concert that featured acts by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Pharrell.

Grande performed her duet Better Days with Victoria Monet and sang Where Is The Love? with Black Eyed Peas.

The singer was joined onstage by members of Parrs Wood High School’s Harmony Choir, which included survivors of the bombing, which took place after her concert in Manchester on May 22, for a performance of her song My Everything, and she comforted one young singer who appeared to be overcome with emotion onstage.

Grande paid tribute to her fans, including Olivia Campbell, 15, at her One Love concert at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday evening as concert goers proudly wore clothes emblazoned with the slogan, “We stand together”. So I want to thank you for being just that.

The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more.

The One Love benefit concert in Manchester can now be considered a resounding success financially as well as artistically.

Grande tweeted “Praying for London” while her manager Scooter Braun said the concert would go ahead “with greater purpose”. “Stay strong and united because only through that love can we help each other heal”.

‘And then she told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 50,000. The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Tipping says: “We can’t let them stop us”.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe.

“My heart is with you Manchester, I’m so sorry for all your loss and all the pain you’ve been through”, he stated in the clip, adding, “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences”. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet.