Photos from inside the Ghost Ship taken before the fire show a veritable tinder box.

Two men were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Monday for creating what prosecutors described as a “fire trap” at Oakland, California, warehouse where 36 people died in a blaze at an illegal dance party a year ago.

District attorney Nancy O’Malley says her office will pursue Almena and Harris on the charges of acting with gross or reckless disregard for human life.

Relatives of half the victims who died in the fire have filed wrongful death lawsuits against Chor Nar Siu Ng, the building’s owner, and Almena, who held the lease.

The blaze broke out during an electronic dance party, killing those who could not escape from the dilapidated two-story warehouse.

Access to the second floor, where there was a room for concerts and a home for the couple and their children, was a rickety, homemade staircase, she said.

When asked if he was accountable, he said: “No, I’m not going to answer these questions on this level”. For years, they worked hard to escape legal scrutiny and deceive City officials. The criminal complaint filed alleges the Almena created a “dangerous condition” and “firetrap” that cost 36 people their lives.

Harris was responsible for renting out the upstairs of the warehouse for the party and prepared the space for the event, the documents say. However, KTVU sources did not mention the Ngs while discussing the charges. They had an apartment for a time near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, where Almena pursued photography and Allison belly danced. He blamed Almena for the tragedy of the Ghost Ship fire.

She alleged that Almena allowed Max Harris to live in the warehouse and made him its “Creative Director” and Harris collected rent, mediated disputes between residents and acted as an intermediary between Almena and the building’s owners.

“They are glad someone is being held accountable”, she said. Electricity was provided from a wire running through a hole in the wall from an auto body shop next door. People described extension cords running willy-nilly throughout the building, which was a warren of wooden structures, dozens of pianos, house trailers and RVs. People who had been inside called it a deathtrap and a tinderbox.

“That means we had no applications for permits in the last 30 years, and there were no violations that were submitted for interior work within the main building attributed to that street address”, he explained.

Almena ran the warehouse as a physical extension of himself and was the master tenant. Investigators from the US federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) once looked into electrical wiring as a likely cause.

According to reports which emerged at the time of the incident, the complex was packed with furniture, mannequins and other objects that obstructed the fire crew’s efforts in stopping the fire.