Arsenal fans opposed to Arsene Wenger’s management of the club are going to continue their campaign against him next season despite yesterday’s news that he’s signed a new two-year contract.

Wenger’s subsequent travails have turned that relationship increasingly toxic, so it was inevitable that Wednesday’s announcement that he has signed a new two-year contract would be greeted with disdain by many fans.

Asked if the decision was easy or hard, Wenger said: “For me it’s always easy on a loving affair because I identify myself so much with the club“. They finished the season strong, although they have done that before.

“If he was doing that I’d say “fantastic Arsene, wonderful, you’ve done your legacy and gone out on top”. Wenger’s latest contract was due to expire this year but after holding talks with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the NFL’s Rams, Wenger’s deal will extend his stay at the club to almost 23 years.

However, Wenger will now extend his spell at the Emirates as he looks to mount a title challenge next season and guide Arsenal back into the Champions League, after their fifth-place finish meant they failed to qualify for the competition for the first time since 1997/98.

Arsenal are expected to spend at least 100 million pounds on new players in the upcoming transfer window, which opens on July 1.

“We don’t want to go down that road again”, Seaman said of losing one or both players.

American majority owner Kroenke said the Gunners’ ambition was to win the Premier League and “other major trophies in Europe” under Wenger.

Wenger said he was optimistic for the future and said work was under way to plan for a title challenge next season – with Arsenal having not lifted the Premier League trophy in 13 years.

He said: “There is no complacency anywhere at this club”.

“Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen”, he added.

Although fellow Gunners legend Martin Keown believes the club must sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Adams believes the loss of the two would lead to a collapse next term and expects their rivals to strengthen even further.

He also reiterated his desire to contribute to the club from which, at the moment, he remains frozen out of despite his 30.04% shareholding.