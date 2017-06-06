As speculated, Amazon Prime Video makes its way to Apple TV

Apple once tried to create its own TV service for Apple TV, but the company announced on Monday it was adding once-rival Amazon’s video service to the device. Amazon’s television and movie library will also be integrated into the iOS TV app later this year. Apple TV and tvOS were mentioned only a couple of times during the event, and Tim Cook announced during the first few moments of the keynote that Amazon’s Prime Video app will land on tvOS and Apple TV “later this year“.

When it comes to the tvOS, Tim Cook didn’t really say much other than “you’ll be hearing more about it later this year“.

The only major announcement that was made about the Apple TV was that Amazon is finally coming to the users of Apple TV!

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose on Monday, June 5, 2017. No one knows whether Apple TV will make it back to Amazon’s virtual shelves, but we would like to hope so as it would be great for end consumers. Amazon Prime subscribers can also backup an unlimited number of photos for free. Even there, however, the Amazon Video app is a stripped-down version that doesn’t allow purchases.