Ashford Hospitality Trust Incorporated (NYSE:AHT) Stock Is Shorted More

Among 6 analysts covering Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Ashford provides global asset management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors, and serves as advisor to two NYSE-listed real estate investment trusts: Ashford Hospitality Trust, which invests in upscale, full-service hotels, primarily in the US; and Ashford Hospitality Prime, which invests in high RevPAR full-service luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th.

130,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Eqis Cap Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Amp Investors Limited stated it has 12,159 shares. Anson Funds Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 100,209 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP). Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The dividend was $0.130 per share for the quarter or $0.52 on an annualized basis.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.is an externally-advised real estate investment trust. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability has 15,700 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 41,819 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 149,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Global X Management Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.44% stake.

The stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust Incorporated (NYSE:AHT) registered an increase of 15.08% in short interest. Moreover, Raging Capital Management Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 2.46 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,794 shares. With 805,500 shares average volume, it will take short sellers 3 days to cover their AHT’s short positions. The short interest to Ashford Hospitality Trust Incorporated’s float is 2.99%.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) traded down 1.638% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.305. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.23. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has risen 29.60% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.08% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $508.71M company. The company has a market cap of $266.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20. It now has negative earnings. The Firm conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership (Ashford Prime OP). Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Therefore 44% are positive. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 12. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Sunday, August 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Monday, November 28. Janney Capital initiated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. As per Tuesday, October 27, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 5. (NYSE:AHT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Robert W. Baird. Ashford Hospitality Prime now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.com-unik.info/2017/06/04/ashford-hospitality-prime-inc-ahp-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html. Ashford also has an investment in OpenKey, a universal, industry-standard smartphone app for keyless entry in hotel guestrooms, and a controlling interest in Pure Rooms, a provider of hypo-allergenic hotel rooms in the U.S.

