Asian stocks mostly lower on U.S. drop, wary of United Kingdom elections

The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 109.76 yenJPY=, skidding to six-week lows despite wide market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting. Technology stocks and banks bucked the broader market slide.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 2.97 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,436.10.

The stronger yen dented some exporting firms with automaker Toyota falling 0.97 percent to 5,910 yen and rival Nissan slipping 1.11 percent to 1,068 yen. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.3 per cent to 25,951.35, while the Shanghai Composite inched down almost 0.1 per cent to 3,090.04. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.25 points, or 0.1%, to 21,184.04. Forestar rose $1.75 to $15.95. Loxo shares jumped $24.51 to $73.49. The stock fell $4.05 to $69.87.

DOWNGRADED: Perrigo fell 3.9 percent after an equities analyst at RBC downgraded the specialty pharmaceuticals company to “underperform” from “sector perform”, citing concerns with the company’s US consumer business. The attack comes ahead of Thursday’s general election. South Korean markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Qatar’s main stock index tumbled about 5 percent after Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar over its support for Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped almost 1.0 per cent to finish at 19,979.90.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 28 cents to $47.12 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price worldwide oils, was down 40 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $49.55 a barrel in London.

In currency trading, the euro fell slightly to $1.1271 from $1.1276 late Monday in Asia.

“The dollar decisively broke under the 110-yen level, which is making investors concerned”, said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

A fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading also pressured the dollar’s topside, traders said.