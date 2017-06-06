Astros use 2 homers to beat Royals for 11th straight win

Norichika Aoki singled in Brian McCann, who stroked a one-out double, while George Springer followed that up with a single to score Yuli Gurriel.

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals meet Tuesday in Major League Baseball action at Kauffman Stadium.

The Astros go for their 12 straight win tomorrow night.

McCann homered with Marwin Gonzalez aboard in the fourth to make it 4-0. The Astros have scored 20 runs in their last three games and five or more runs in nine straight games.

“I haven’t been swinging the bat well since I’ve come back off the DL”, McCann said.

Alex Bregman greeted Herrera with a single on the first pitch, then McCann reached on Esky’s error to bring up Gurriel. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. Nori Aoki singled to right, scoring McCann, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Houston has won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

Astros starter Mike Fiers (3-2) worked five innings plus two batters.

The Royals also wasted a golden scoring opportunity in the sixth with runners at first and third and nobody out as Moustakas lined out and Moss and Escobar struck out.

Fiers has not lost on the road since August 20, 2016, a span of 10 away starts.

The one other bright spot for the Astros was left-handed pitcher Reymin Guduan. Inherited runners-scored: Guduan 2-0, Hoyt 2-0, Soria 1-0. Offensively, Eric Hosmer leads the Royals with 66 hits and 21 RBI while Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas have combined for 106 hits and 43 RBI.

The Royals had Hosmer at third and Moustakas at first with none out in the sixth, but failed to score. Alcides Escobar singled to score Mike Moustakas.

“I felt good”, Merrifield said. That’s what I keep telling myself. “I’m seeing the ball good”.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield went 0-for-5 to end his 19-game hitting streak.

Yost moved Merrifield to the top of the batting order and rookie Bonifacio to the second slot.

“I’m gonna stick with it for a while”, Yost said. “We got shutout for the sixth time (Sunday)”.

The storylines were the same for the Astros, the home run was the weapon of choice for Houston. Ironically, the Royals are 14-11 when Escobar, who has a.204 on-base percentage, leads off and 2-9 when Merrifield hits first.

The Astros offense began with a double by McCann in the second inning. David Paulino gets the ball, and he is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and eight strikeouts this season. The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Kansas City. “He is trending in the right direction”.