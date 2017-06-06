Augmented, Virtual Reality Headed to Macs, iPhones

Schiller said devices like the Amazon Echo have poor sound quality, and wifi speakers like Sonos don’t have interactive voice assistants.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the USA market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

Speaking at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) here late on Monday, CEO Tim Cook said this year “it is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever”.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

During the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 5, Apple announced numerous new program and product releases including Apple Pay’s new person-to-person feature – allowing you to send money to another person’s phone right through the iMessage application. Monday’s presentation provided the first real evidence of that as the company debuted ARKit, a new suite of tools for developers to help them create AR apps for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple’s Safari browser will soon be able to stop videos from auto-playing. After all, Apple today also took time to introduce new iMacs, revamped notebooks, a new iPad and more. Apple wowed developers with a new platform to make augmented reality apps, as well. The new 10.5-inch model offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in silver, space grey, gold and rose gold and starts at £619 for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model and £749 for the 64GB Wi-Fi and 4G model. It has also updated the 12.5 inch iPad Pro.

Another cool feature called Automatic Setup allows users to hold a new “iPhone or iPad near an iOS device or Mac you already own, and many of your personal settings, preferences, and iCloud Keychain passwords are quickly and securely imported”.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. At least 46 states prohibit texting while driving – and 14 states ban the use of handheld devices – but public safety advocates have continued to look for more ways to decrease the practice. The Apple Maps app has been updated with indoor maps for major airports, lane guidance while routing, and speed limit alerts.

Apple’s inclusion of a driving mode for the iPhone comes after a class action was launched in the U.S. claiming the company had sat on rolling out a version of the software for several years.

iOS 11 will launch as a free update this fall for the iPhone 5s and newer.