Aus police launches operation to rescue woman hostage

Police have safely rescued a woman who was being held against her will in the apartment block.

Victoria Police expert units are now at the scene.

Police say they’ve made significant headway with further updates expected this morning, as parts of Brighton remain in lockdown following Monday night’s terror incident.

Police are trying to negotiate with a man in one of the apartments who has taken a female hostage with him.

According to reports, the police operation was launched at the Bay Street apartment in Brighton following reports of an explosion. A man’s body was found in the foyer of an apartment block.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the incident was terrorism-related. “Roads are closed in the vicinity and we urge the community to avoid the area”, the police told ABC news.

The area has been cordoned off by heavily armed specialist officers with locals warned to stay away, it was reported by The Herald Sun. Reports state that heavily armed police and helicopters have swarmed the area and are now dealing with the situation.

“It didn’t look too good and all the streets are closed off around the area”.