Australia and New Zealand see ICC Champions Trophy game abandoned

New Zealand and Australia’s highly entertaining Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston ended with both teams claiming a point each as the match was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Later on, just at the stroke of lunch another spell of showers interrupted the match for the second time, which meant Australia’s target was revised to 235 off 33 overs.

Earlier, a century from captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand to 291 before they were bowled out.

Williamson underscored his status as one of the players to watch in this tournament, easing into his 97-ball 100 before splattering Australia’s much-feared pace attack around Edgbaston with an array of shots.

Having put on 77 with Ronchi and 99 with Ross Taylor (46), Williamson perished the ball after his century when run out after a steer to point. In a rain-curtailed 46-over game, New Zealand were bowled out for 291 in 45 overs.

Hazlewood, who led the late Kiwi collapse of seven wickets in six overs to finish with the second-best figures in tournament history, agreed with his skipper’s assessment.

Josh Hazzlewood ran through New Zealand’s lower-order and returned with impressive figures of six for 52 from his nine overs.

Incredibly, Australia could not take advantage and when play resumed following a lengthy delay for rain, they were quickly in trouble with David Warner, Aaron Finch and Moises Henriques, all dismissed cheaply.

The rain though had the last laugh as the match was called off without a result being possible. It was pretty ordinary.

Hosts England top the pool with two points, New Zealand and Australia have one each, and Bangladesh are on zero.

“But if you start well, you certainly make things a hell of a lot easier on yourselves and today we didn’t do that”.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand looks back as Steve Smith of Australia fields the ball at slip. The Australian skipper hopes its just initial rust for the star- left-arm pacer and hopes it’s gone and they can witness his usual dominant performance in the upcoming games of the tournament. “So we perhaps got away with one there”.

The day began well enough with New Zealand batting first after winning the toss, a counter-intuitive act in these days of bruising hitters but not for them.

Hazlewood was easily the pick of the bowlers with six wickets, while Hastings snapped up two and Pat Cummins chipped in with one. Below par, in terms of runs scored to balls faced, for most of his innings he did eventually reach parity with some well-struck slogs and sweeps.

“I thought it was probably one of the worst bowling displays that we’ve put on for a very long time“, he said.

“We were playing some good cricket and it would have been good to see how the game unfolded”.

New Zealand opener Luke Ronchi got his side off to a flying start, showcasing a repertoire of shots with an aggressive approach. Starc’s underarm throw and Matthew Wade’s fumble saw them botch a certain run out with Ronchi stranded, then Starc dropped him at mid-on.