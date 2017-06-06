Australia ‘comfortable’ with security following London attacks

Earlier, a much-improved bowling display from Australia saw them bowl out Bangladesh for 182.

Cricket Australia (CA) said they were also “comfortable” with the security for the event featuring the top eight teams in the one-day global rankings.

“At this stage we are comfortable with the level of security being provided to us and will continue to monitor the situation”.

David Warner had become the quickest Australian batsmen to reach 4,000 ODI runs – achieved in 93 innings – on his way to an unbeaten 40 with captain Steve Smith not out on 22 when Australia came off after 16 overs at 83-1. Smith said he has seen reports on Twitter before turning on the news, but that the players were quickly reassured by team security.

The abandonment handed each side a point, and defeat to the world No.6 ranked Bangladesh side would see Australia needing to beat England in the final group match and hope other results go their way if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

“We are fully supportive of the security plans that are in place. I think everyone was on the phone just letting their loved ones back home know that everything was okay with everyone involved in our team”.

Smith was furious with the manner in which his side bowled against New Zealand in Friday’s washed-out match at Edgbaston, before rain came to their when they were teetering at 3-53 chasing down a reduced target of 235.

“For us now it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”, Smith said.

“You know, had we kept on – if the game had just carried on, perhaps they may have had a different opinion”.

“BREAKING: @OfficialSLC Team and Support staff all safe and accounted for. The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, and this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today’s match”.

But Guptill said the Blackcaps were re-assured by the International Cricket Council’s arrangements to protect teams.

“We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate – in conjunction with the European Central Bank and relevant police and security authorities – to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event”.

The world’s cricket governing body further insisted that they would continue to work with authorities in the coming days to ensure that the security arrangement remain in line with the threat levels.

Following the Manchester attack, Cricket South Africa had said there were concerns over safety but was comfortable with the reassurances and guarantees provided regarding the team’s security.