Australia v New Zealand Champions Trophy match abandoned due to rain

“When there’s rain around, the Duckworth-Lewis does tend to help the side batting second; but the guys were going well with the ball and it would have been interesting to see how it unfolded”. I think if they have a slight [off] day where they’re not bowling perfectly, they’re still very, very good. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in the death overs as three of those wickets came off four deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings.

Hazlewood had career-best figures of 6-52 off nine overs, and the second best figures in history.

After failing to win a game in their trophy defense in 2013, Australia intend to regain the championship by blasting all-comers.

Both these teams are fancied, along with England, to reach the semi-finals though not all can do so.

New Zealand were now 117 for two in the 16th over after a stand of 77 in 60 balls between Ronchi and Williamson.

Meanwhile, Williamson felt that they would have be “better again” going into the next match against England.

Hazlewood took over after Williamson departed as he ripped through New Zealand’s middle and lower order.

The new side must include leggie Adam Zampa, especially against England.

Earlier, Ronchi – born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, for whom he played seven limited-overs internationals in 2008-09 – provided some entertainment with three sixes and nine fours in a 43-ball salvo as a pinch-hitting opener.

New Zealand were cruising at 254 for 3 after 39 overs before losing their 7 wickets for 37 runs in 36 balls.

Arch rivals Australia and New Zealand were forced to take one point apiece in their opening clash in the ICC Champions Trophy.

With refreshing honesty, Smith nailed it when he said – “That was one of the worst bowling displays we have put in for a very long time“.

The rust was clearly visible and the fancied team would be hoping that the attack puts in a sharper performance tomorrow. It was pretty ordinary.

After beginning in typically aggressive style – upper-cutting a six off Tim Southee – David Warner was dismissed in the sixth over as he nicked through to Ronchi behind the stumps after charging down the pitch to Boult.

Then heavy rain forced the players off, just after Moises Henriques (18) went out at the end of the ninth over, and with 20 needed to be completed to get a result, the clock then became an issue.

Moises Henriques to bat four when his career average batting six and seven was 6.57, and the seemingly overweight John Hastings who hasn’t played an ODI since Port Elizabeth in October a year ago.

“It’s obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout”, Smith said.

“We can’t control the weather but we could control the good cricket we played and it is important we take that into the next game”, said Williamson.