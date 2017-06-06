Australian minimum wage increases by 3.3 per cent

Ross also said that over the past five years the real value of the minimum wage and award rates had grown at 4.3%, less than half the growth of labour productivity.

He noted subdued inflation, higher labour productivity and strong profit growth provided an opportunity to improve the living standards of the 2.3 million Australians directly reliant on minimum rates of pay. However, we know Australia already boasts high wages and high living standards.

The increase raises the minimum wage from $17.70 to $18.29 an hour or $694.90 a week and is substantially more than the 2.4 per cent or $15.80 a week increase granted past year.

Following today’s Fair Work Commission (FWC) decision to lift the minimum wage by 3.3%, employer groups are having a good old-fashioned sook. Publication of determinations changing the Minimum Wage rates in Modern Awards, and a National Minimum Wage order for employees who are not covered by an agreement or Award will be released over the coming weeks.

While some industry groups had lobbied for the increase to be as low as 1.2% this year, Ross said when reviewing research about wage increases out of the United Kingdom, it raised the possibility that the Commission had been too cautious in the past when making decisions on minimum entitlements. All of these groups were angry at the result, suggesting the Commission’s Expert Panel – headed by Justice Ross, a former ACTU assistant secretary and Labor Party member appointed by Bill Shorten – found the middle ground.

“A large increase in empirical research overseas, particularly in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, has produced increasingly similar findings”, the Panel wrote. “No new studies to the contrary were presented to the Panel for this Review”.

The Australian Catholic Council for Employment Relations called the increase “woefully inadequate”.

“The level of increase we have decided upon will not lead to inflationary pressure and is highly unlikely to have any measurable negative impact on employment”, the commission said in its statement announcing the increase.

‘This will have a major impact on the economy, ‘ ACCI director of employment, education and training Jenny Lambert told reporters. “Citing that same research, they clearly could’ve justified a more ambitious effort”.

‘The minimum wage will now be just over $36,000 a year – that’s not enough to support yourself, let alone a partner and a family anywhere in Australia, ‘ Ms McManus told reporters. These will be released before 1 July 2017. They’ll get less of a pay increase – that’s our lowest paid workers anyway working in retail and hospitality. More so given it would come on top of the recent cut to Sunday penalty rates.