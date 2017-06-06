Australian PM says Melbourne siege ‘a terrorist attack’

A gunman behind a deadly terrorist siege that claimed the life of an innocent apartment clerk in Melbourne had been acquitted of plotting to attack an Australian army base and served time for a violent armed burglary.

The 29-year-old also spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of the 2009 Holsworthy army barracks terror plot in Sydney.

‘We’ll look at that very closely, of course, and if there are any changes in any element of this act – which we’re considering as an act of terror – then we stand ready to make them, ‘ Mr Andrews said of changes to parole.

“This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime”, he said in Canberra, Australia.

“This person wasn’t someone around which we had major concerns at this time, and we had nothing to suggest (he was planning) what he did suddenly decide to do”.

Khayre was released on parole late past year after serving time for intent to cause injury and arson, which Mr Turnbull said was a concern given his background and something that would be reviewed.

The network immediately called police and passed on the details of the call and the man’s phone number.

Khayre then called police to say he had a hostage in an apartment and made threats to her if police intervened.

Khayre emerged from the building at 6pm firing at police, and was fatally shot by the officers. The woman was not harmed. The unidentified man was killed when Khayre first arrived at the residential unit.

Australian bomb squad police are seen entering the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Bay Street in Brighton in Melbourne, Australia, on Mon., June 5, 2017. Several people fled the apartments and took refuge in a nearby Coles supermarket.

Australian police also said they were investigating the siege as act of terrorism after Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency.

While ISIS claimed responsibility for this weekend’s attack, Victoria’s Commissioner Graham Ashton warned that the militant terror group’s claim were ‘the sort of thing they jump up and say a lot’ with police saying there was no evidence to indicate Khayre was acting on a message from overseas.

Police were called to the scene after emergency calls reported loud bangs or explosions, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp said Monday, which were later confirmed to be a shotgun blast.

Khayre spoke about al-Qaida in phone calls to police and to Seven Network television, and Ashton said the gunman possibly had plotted to lure police into an ambush.

“At this stage it’s just too early to know, you know, how random this was in terms of whether it was something that he was planning or thinking about, whether police were the target, or he’s seized the opportunity he thought was presented to him”. Three male officers were shot before the assailant was gunned down.

