Authorities know London terrorists’ identities

The London Bridge terror attack, which was the third to take place in the United Kingdom in the past three months, involved a white van driving into pedestrians on London Bridge, before the attackers got out at Borough Market and stabbed pedestrians and diners at local restaurants.

He also urged residents to remain calm, even as police presence in the city is heightened over the last several days, telling Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the increase in security.

May said police now know the identities of the three attackers but are not releasing them publicly yet.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels.

“We seem to be facing a threat that is posed by people with largely a domestic focus, although there are some global dimensions”, said Dick.

Following the attack on Saturday night that killed seven people and left 21 in critical condition in hospital, neighbours and former friends have told the press how they had contacted authorities after becoming concerned over the suspect’s extremist views.

“Terrorist content has no place on Twitter“, Mr Nick Pickles, British head of public policy at Twitter, said in a statement, adding that in the second half of a year ago, it had suspended almost 400,000 accounts.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. We just want to grieve in peace’. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, he said. “The commissioner of the Metropolitan police has said that the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities, and they do”, said May.

May served as home secretary for six years before becoming prime minister last year, a period in which the number of police dropped by about 20,000 officers.

May said she when control orders were knocked down in the courts she had ensured police and security services had the powers in their remit to be able to “deal with people who would do us harm”.

Archibald’s family in Castlegar, B.C. released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government saying she worked in a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place”.

“Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

A vigil to honour the victims was due to take place at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall, which stands by the River Thames, a short walk from London Bridge. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police. On Sunday, more than 24 hours after the attack occurred, the Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said the uncoordinated attacks months apart were evidence of a new form of copycat attacks. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London.

The police response, which saw officers shoot dead the attackers within eight minutes of the first call, has been widely praised.