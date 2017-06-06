Axa Buys 119980 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

The stock rose 0.12% or $0.16 reaching $130.19. About 338,319 shares traded. It is down 0.00% since June 5, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Director GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES has acquired 462,123 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in trading session dated May. Therefore 71% are positive. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $23.98. American Homes 4 Rent now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06. The stock of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 8 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 18.

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26.

On 2/24/2017 American Homes 4 Rent announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 0.85% with an ex dividend date of 3/13/2017 which will be payable on 3/31/2017.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 48,422 single-family properties in 22 states, including 1,119 properties held for sale, and had an additional 47 properties in escrow that it meant to acquire. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is -80.00%. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was initiated by Societe Generale.