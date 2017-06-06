BA board members to request inquiry into IT outage

BA had to cancel all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports last Saturday.

Some passengers are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage nearly a week on.

The engineer involved is reportedly from contractor CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, who are assisting the airline with its investigation. “We didn’t have any data corruption”.

“We are very sorry for all of the difficulties and frustration customers have faced and would encourage them to send any claims for the disruption to us”. “It’s not over yet”. “An exceptional power surge caused physical damage to our infrastructure and as a result many of our hugely complex operational IT systems failed”, she said.

“It was a power supply issue at one of our United Kingdom data centres”.

The report cited senior company sources saying the power failure was a “big miss” and were looking for an independent inquiry into who was responsible for the integrity of critical computer systems.

The airline has been criticised for not promising full compensation to all those affected.

The airline was returning to normal on Monday, planning to run more than 95 percent of flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick, with only a handful of short-haul flights canceled. If you choose to travel from a different departure point or to a different destination than your original booking, you can’t claim compensation for any expenses incurred for travel between these or any other consequential expenses, e.g. auto hire, parking costs.

What level of compensation the airline intends to provide will be of intense interest to customers still waiting for their bags to be returned – even though they were unable to fly.

A form entitled “Make a claim for disruption expenses” on BA’s website tells those with travel insurance that they must seek compensation through their insurer before submitting a claim to the airline.

If the delay lasts five hours or more, then the passenger can ask for the reimbursement of their full ticket price (provided they do this within seven days), regardless of the flight distance. “It was not a problem of his making”. “It looks like they’re trying to get back every penny they possibly can”. What is the airline obliged to cover and when does your travel insurance kick-in?

“No-one wants these passengers pushed from pillar to post”, said the ABI’s Malcolm Tarling, while consumer rights expert Helen Dewdney said: “Looking at the claim for expenses online, once you start the online process, it suggests that you should claim from your travel insurance first”.

“We are the manager of the facility for our client BA and fully support its investigation”.