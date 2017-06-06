BA global systems crash ‘may have been human error’ admits airline boss

Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, BA’s parent company, said that he had commissioned a study to look into the shutdown of a data centre that knocked out IT systems and left 75,000 travellers with no or delayed flights.

Mr Walsh said: “It’s very clear to me that you can make a mistake in disconnecting the power”.

“It’s hard for me to understand how to make a mistake in reconnecting the power”, he added.

Mr Walsh said on Monday there would now be an independent investigation “to learn from the experience”.

However, some experts say that blaming a power surge is too simplistic.

The engineer was authorised to be in the data centre, however, he was not authorised “to do what he did”.

He said the company would be “happy to disclose details” and that as a result of lessons learned “we’ll all be better”.

BA had said that a power surge caused the computer problem, but gave little further explanation.

According to the BBC, last week an email was leaked indicating that the power supply was switched off because a contractor doing maintenance work unintentionally switched the power supply off.

However, he believes the company will bounce back, “It’s damaged us, but it hasn’t destroyed us in any way”.

