Bad news for pacer Wahab Riaz

Pacer Wahab Riaz, who had to leave the field during Pakistan’s opening Champions Trophy clash against India after an ankle injury, has been ruled unfit for the rest of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan concludes its group campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff, on June 12.

Presently, the team consists of young players who lack experience and ability to cope with pressure at worldwide venues.

“That’s a total insult to say we’re playing even worse”, said the 49-year-old South African, who took on the role a little more than a year ago, after his team succumbed meekly at a packed Edgbaston ground.

Former Pakistan captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja also vented his frustrations on Twitter and has demanded a “course correction” for the team. Yes, the opposition was Pakistan and pressure was always going to be a huge factor. If there is no pressure, you will be over-confident. The team that handles the “P-factor” better on the day is more likely to win.

Kohli’s arrival drew a predictably ear-splitting reaction but Sharma had begun to weigh down the innings and it was not until he was run out that India hit top gear.

“So it’s the simplicity of those things that are worrying me at the moment”.

Just like declaring Pakistan a “terror state” flies in the face of the ample trade that the two border-sharing countries take part in, targeting avenues of soft diplomacy, such as cricket and filmmaking, reeks of rank hypocrisy. And this isn’t just against Pakistan. It was in facing up to an offensive that the Pakistan team collapsed, much like Trump’s early morning tweeting fingers. The few opportunities provided by the Pakistani bowlers were dropped due to poor field placements.

Kohli said, “Quite delighted with all batsmen chipping in with runs. Also, their batting isn’t anywhere close to what South Africa (AB de Villiers and Faf Du Plessis) and India (MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma) can boast of”. And I’ll take the blame, me, I’ll take it. He snared the wickets of Imad and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in 27th and 29th overs respectively to end any hopes of Pakistan’s revival. Virat supported him well and also played some delightful strokes and ended up scoring 81 off 68 balls with 6 fours and 3 massive sixes, one among which was a lovely inside out shot over the covers.

There was a stunning piece of throw by Jadeja to remove Shoaib Malik and that proved to be the game changer as the pair at the crease then of Malik and Hafeez was Pakistan’s only chance in the game.

“I remember the India-Pakistan semi-final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011”.

“Mohammad Amir bowled a splendid first over and I thought he would strike with the new ball. His performance was just fantastic”. All you want is to win the game.