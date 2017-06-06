Bangladesh opt to bat against Australia

He remembers removing Adam Gilchrist, lbw for 0, in the first over of the match (how could he forget?) and he also recalls travelling around in a limousine to celebrate victory later that night.

Yet, after inclusion in Australia’s playing XI in favour of John Hastings in a must-win clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the specialist leg spinner had to wait a whole 34 overs on his maiden global outing in England.

Nearly 12 years back on English soil, an unfamiliar Bangladesh toppled world champions Australia in one of the most memorable wins for the then Asiatic minnows.

New Zealand are also on their way to Wales, and a team spokesman said: “We have taken advice from the ICC and the assistance they have put in place from a security point of view – and we will continue to do that”.

“We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams”.

The International Cricket Council has released a statement confirming enhanced security measures would continue to be reviewed “in line with the threat levels”. “I guess we’ve just got to beat England”. But the team has changed. The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short against the hosts and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI. “So let’s see what happens”.

Ten years on from his role in Bangladesh’s famous World Cup upset of India, Tamim had done his best to spark a similar revolt against the prevailing order. There was a chance for Bangladesh to have a clash with the Aussies in the 2015 World Cup’s group stages, but it was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain. That control factor only increases as Hales and Root ally for another substantial partnership, and while rain threatens to ruin the game again, England stay on top by ensuring they are ahead of the par score in the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Hales is the first wicket to fall, with Mitchell Santner breaking the opening partnership, and while Roy follows suit a couple of overs later, England ensure that strong start isn’t wasted.

But, if England beat New Zealand on Tuesday and Australia defeat England on Saturday, Bangladesh will be returning home as England and Australia will make it through.

Bangladesh have replaced Mosaddek Hossain with Mehedi Hasan while Australia have called in spinner Adam Zampa in place of John Hastings. “You know, the groundsmen, they perhaps could have shown a bit more urgency being a big tournament”, Smith said after the match.

“In our previous match, I thought we could defend 305 but we couldn’t get wickets in the middle period”, Mashrafe said. “It really helped us”, he said.

“As things stand, there’s no mention of us even thinking of abandoning the tour. Normally 300 in one-day cricket is good enough, but with the [fielding restrictions] they have got now, and if the wicket is like this, you have to rethink it”.

“Yes, we’re playing so far good cricket”, he said. We’re told there will be more visible police at the stadium, at practice sessions, as well as the hotels we will reside at. We are learning, and hopefully we’ll cope with all the pressures tomorrow and we will try to deliver our best.