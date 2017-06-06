BC woman ID’d as Cdn killed in London terror attack

Eleven people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack and one person has been released without being charged, according to May. The men then went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market, where people were enjoying a Saturday night out at restaurants and pubs. It would shatter the façade of political correctness that’s been constructed over our “civilized” western world, and destroy the illusion, so vital to the political class, that Western values are universal.

Details are still emerging, but the first victim has been identified as 30-year-old Canadian Chrissy Archibald.

“Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge”. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said.

She added, “It will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this violence and make them understand that our values – pluralistic, British values – are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate”.

“Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said. IS followers are told they don’t need guns and bombs but should use whatever deadly means they can find to hand – knives and vehicles, for example. “She got it. The family should be very proud of the young woman, the social worker that she was”. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said. Prevent in my opinion isn’t working – it’s a blunt instrument that in some cases can alienate those we should be embracing – and the rhetoric that crime has changed and there is an investment in different approaches just does not cut it. Politics isn’t easy and many politicians across most parties want to do the right thing: the problem is we are all familiar with false promises and u-turns. They don’t want to talk about how Britain’s lax immigration policies over decades led to hundreds of thousands of immigrants entering the country with varying degrees of willingness to assimilate and adopt Western values. We have long collaborated with policymakers, civil society, and others in the tech industry, and we are committed to continuing this important work together.

Police in London have said the attack lasted about eight minutes.

The latest atrocity in London comes less than two weeks since the suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured scores including children and teenagers.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a “pathetic excuse” over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London. “Trump tweets the complete opposite”.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said the uncoordinated attacks months apart were evidence of a new form of copycat attacks. “Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity”. The London attack appears to be in some ways a combination of the Westminster attack earlier in 2017 and the Lee Rigby murder of 2013.

“Of course we have to face the reality of tighter financial times but we can not continue to asset strip the critical services who in times of trouble make the real difference”.