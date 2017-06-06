Bear breaks into Vail home, plays the piano

The Vail Police Department said a resident contacted authorities May 31 to report her home appeared to have been broken into while she was away.

The officer who went to check it out found some minor damage in the unit and noted that food had been taken been taken from the freezer. The bear stood at the piano, with its paws on the keys.

The owners believe the bear entered through an open window.

Hawley assumed she was the victim of a robbery and called the police.

A video of a bear poking around inside a Vail, Colorado, condominium and even tapping out a few notes on the owner’s piano is getting thousands of views online.

In the footage, the black bear can be seen roaming around the living room.

The result was described in the police statement as “unbearable” and “grizzly”, but Beatles fans may recognize the bear’s music as similar to the opening chord of “A Hard Day’s Night”.

Officers searched the surrounding area for the bear but they were unable to locate it.