Behold Apple’s new iPads: the 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch iPad Pro

Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced the Logitech® Slim Combo, a protective cover and detachable keyboard for Apple’s new, 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. (No sign of an iPad Pro mini.) In this article, which we’re gradually updating with all the new information, we present the release date, price, design, features and tech specs of the new iPad models.

The Apple iPad 9.7 (2017) and the iPad Pro 10.5 feature similar designs with only a few slight differences on the surface. Both come with at least 64GB of memory, are available to order online today, and will start shipping to customers next week. The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40% to fit into a package that weighs just one pound, according to the vendor. While the 10.5-inch keyboard is $129.99, the larger variant is $149.99. If you’re a current 9.7-inch iPad Pro owner, you’ll need to replace your keyboard if you upgrade to the 10.5-inch model.

This is an easy one.

The A10X Fusion chipset features six CPU cores: three high-performance cores and three efficiency cores for improved power efficiency and battery life.

It can also leverage Apple’s updated graphical architecture, Metal 2 and in the Affinity Photo demo during the keynote, Serif’s Ash Hewson stated that it was apparently able to outclass a quad-core Intel i7-powered machine tasked with the same job four times over.

The Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, available for purchase separately, bring precision and utility to the iPad Pro. While that feature is also available in the previous generation, it’s another reason to chose the iPad Pro over the iPad. It’s why some PC gamers opt for a 144Hz display. It gives refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which makes scrolling smoother and boosts how responsive the touchscreen is to fingers, as well as the Apple Pencil.

The iPad Pro 10.5 also offers a P3 wide colour gamut and Apple’s True Tone technology, the latter of which adjusts the white balance based on ambient lighting conditions.

The 12.9-inch Pro keeps the same 2,732 x 2,048 resolution (and 264 pixels per inch pixel density) as the first-gen model.

ProMotion is an encompassing term for a host of display technologies, principally amongst them being a higher refresh rate. This could be key to preserving battery life.

The Apple iPad 9.7 (2017) has an 8-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.4 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities, while the front-facing camera resolution sits at 1.2-megapixels. Unlike iPhone 7, the new iPad comes with a 3.5mm audio-jack.

Apple has bumped the storage options again. The device will also be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It’s fair to say that Apple’s latest developer conference was one of the most jam-packed that the company has ever put together, with new software coming to watchOS, iOS and macOS-powered devices, as well as notable hardware updates to Apple’s existing iMac and MacBook families along with new hardware for the home with Apple HomePod and, of course, a new iPad Pro.

Obviously we’ll be testing that in our labs just as soon as we can get hold of review samples. The refreshed 12.9-inch model, which gets the same internal improvements as its little cousin, starts at $799 for a 64GB Wi-Fi-only version. “The Slim Combo unleashes the power of iPad Pro to bring you the future of personal computing; a future that’s easier, faster and more fun”.