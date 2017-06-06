Bella Bond’s Mother Cross-Examined In Murder Trial07:58

Rachel Bond testified that she was too scared of former boyfriend Michael McCarthy to tell anyone what happened regarding the death of her young daughter.

“I’m ashamed of it, ” she said.

Whenever she brought up Bella’s death, Bond said McCarthy “would just say she was a demon and deserved to die”.

Rachelle Bond says she got out of bed to check on McCarthy and Bella, and walked into the bedroom just in time to see McCarthy punch Bella, killing her.

It was then, Bond allegedly told McCarthy that, “You killed my kid”.

Bella Bond’s case dates to June 2015, when a woman walking her dog discovered the gruesome bag with a young girl’s partially decomposed remains off the shoreline of Deer Island in Boston.

Her giggle floated from the speaker and her mother sat there on the witness stand, smiling and crying.

As part of her plea deal, Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy.

The prosecution’s Rachelle Bond was a drug-sick victim, held hostage, at least mentally, by a man she feared.

Bond said she lied to the housing official about where Bella was so that she could keep her Maxwell Street apartment. But then it was the heroin that fogged her memory, that made it hard to do the right thing, i.e., go to the police and tell them McCarthy had murdered her child and dumped her body. “She was a demon“.

Forget yesterday’s news. Get what you need today in this early-morning email.

“At the end of this trial you will realize that Rachelle was projecting her own delusions onto Michael, and that she blamed him for what she in fact did”, Shapiro said. Then, she says, he choked her into unconsciousness.

Instead, Rachelle Bond was the one obsessed with the occult, Shapiro said. McCarthy’s lawyer reject that, saying it was Bond who was obsessed and killed the child.