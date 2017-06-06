Bhaichung backs franchise fee waiver for EB, MB

India’s former soccer captain and former Football Players Association of India president Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday pitched for merger of the Indian Super League and the I-League for a 20-team long-duration tourney and asserted that the age-old I-league clubs should be spared the franchisee fee for turning out in the ISL.

“Now one league is played for four months, and then there is a break of four-five months before the other one is played. Both leagues have to be seven months and they have to be conducted simultaneously”, he said.

Baichung Bhutia said that expanding the Indian Super League team is not an issue but asserted that both ISL and I-League need to be seven months, otherwise it will be unfair on the latter.

However, he felt each league should have at least 10 teams and should be played at the same time so that more Indian players can be employed.

Panaji: India football coach Stephen Constantine has dedicated two chapters to Indian football in his soon-to-be-released autobiography and has provided a “fitting” solution to the raging debate that has divided Indian football enthusiasts.The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has struggled for months to bridge the gap that exists between the two leagues – Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League. A lot of talk is happening on the merger (of the ISL and I-League).

Bhutia suggested 3, 4 months tournaments are bringing fewer opportunities and less work for the footballing professionals and footballers’ unemployment had increased since the introduction of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014. But football will become serious.

“When foreigners sign three-year contracts, they will be more serious… If there is no demand for the players, then the investment at grassroots level suffers”.

The former India striker said clubs such as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Aizawl FC should groom youngsters and sell them to make money in order to thrive in the changed scenario.

Currently, victor of the I-League enters AFC Champions League play-offs while the Federation Cup victor competes in the AFC Cup.