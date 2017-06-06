Big Triple G-Alvarez title fight to be in Las Vegas

Texas’ AT&T Cowboys stadium was also in the running but despite it’s far greater capacity ability than the T-Mobile Arena, it couldn’t compete with the boxing business lure of Vegas it would seem. This will be Golovkin’s first fight in Las Vegas; he’s had more fights in Monte Carlo and Madison Square Garden.

“Ultimately it’s the entertainment factor”, he said. And then obviously my good friend, Jerry Jones, who wanted this fight.

“Keep in mind everybody wanted this fight, I nailed it down”, said De La Hoya.

“These are the types of fights everybody wants … it can be a trilogy”, De La Hoya said. “September 16! The fight you’ve been craving for”, the company added.

While he’s never been in the ring in Las Vegas, Gennady Golovkin is no stranger to the city, shown here ringside at the Canelo vs. Chavez fight on May 6 next to trainer Abel Sanchez (left) and promoter Tom Loeffler (right). The hype around the fight has only grown, which is why Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya had a tough decision to make when it came down to which venue should host the event. “Everybody wants to go to Vegas (to) have a great time, watch a great fight with GGG and Canelo”.

Canelo and Triple-G are easily two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and this is a fight fans have always been clamoring for.

The much anticipated September 16 middleweight title fight between Golovkin and Alvarez will take place on the Las Vegas Strip. “It’s the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas”.

De La Hoya and his staff declined to reveal terms of the T-Mobile Arena deal, but MGM Resorts, boosted by the massive spending of heavy crowds and high-rolling gamblers on such a fight week, has a proud history of outbidding larger venues for super-fights. “I have repeatedly said that I fear no man, and I am now going to prove it by stepping into the ring against GGG”.

Ticket information will be announced in the coming days, according to the news release.

“I think it’s great”, said Sanchez, a West Covina native who trains Golovkin in Big Bear.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) has been established as an 8-5 favorite over Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 knockouts). On June 24, former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron will take on former knockout king Tyrone Brunson at the 2300 Arena, and June 27, at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center, a welterweight rematch between Alex Martin and Miguel Cruz, who win the first fight on a controversial split-decision.