Bill Cosby arrives at court for sex assault trial

Bill Cosby arrives with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (R) at the Montgomery County Courthouse before the opening of the sexual assault trial June 5, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. – Johnson, on why she waited to come forward.

Constand was an employee of the Temple University basketball program at the time Cosby allegedly sexually abused her.

“She couldn’t say no”, Feden said. Calling the entire situation “heartbreaking”, Knight Pulliam did say she would accept the jury’s verdict. C. She described an encounter she said took place in 1996 at the Hotel Bel-Air when she was in her mid-30s.

Of course, he says that they had consensual sex acts on the couch that night, but the prosecution says that she was frozen, paralyzed by the pills he gave her, unable to stop him, resist, refuse, or give consent.

The defense says Kelly Johnson has mixed up the years and other details of her encounters with Cosby.

McMonagle said that Constand changed the date of the encounter from mid-March to mid-January of 2004.

Constand, a Canadian citizen, had given statements to authorities there and to the Montgomery County detectives in 2005 that did not hold up under investigation, McMonagle argued.

“We think we really know them”, she said. McMonagle said Cosby gave her the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl only after she complained she couldn’t sleep.

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: I understand that Cosby himself will not be testifying.

More than 40 women have accused the 79 year old entertainer of sexual assault. But Cosby avoided a trial – after giving four days of deposition testimony – by negotiating a confidential settlement with Constand in 2006.

Feden says there is no better window into Cosby’s motives and methods than his own words.

Constand, who did not report the alleged assault for almost a year, said she had not maintained contact with Cosby after the incident.

Bill Cosby arrived at a Norristown, Pennsylvania, court this morning for the start of his sexual assault trial, which stems from a decade-old claim from accuser Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors had sought to include testimony from 13 other accusers, but O’Neill ruled that would be too prejudicial.

I wonder if you just could tell us, first off, from the prosecution’s stance in opening statements today, lay out the case that they laid out against Cosby today. McMonagle also disputed that Constand was incapacitated and made the case that she and Cosby had a romantic relationship. It is the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor.

The jury seated is from Pittsburgh and the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Ultimately, seven men and five women – two of whom are black – were selected to serve on the jury.

Cosby’s attorney, Martin Singer, has repeatedly denied the accusations against his client, at one point in 2014 decrying what he called “unsubstantiated, fantastical stories”, which were becoming “increasingly ridiculous”.

Before the trial, Johnson had been identified in court papers only by a pseudonym, Kacey, but her lawyer, Gloria Allred, said she no longer wished to remain anonymous.

If Cosby is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. She says she feared that she would lose her job that she liked quite a bit at the William Morris agency.

“This case is not going to be decided on optics”, she said.

Cosby’s lawyers have questioned why she went to the bungalow.

He walked into the court arm-in-arm with his former “Cosby” co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Dressed in a navy suit, he sat next to his defense team at the Montgomery County Courthouse in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown, starring in the direction of the jury or casting his eyes down.

Feden said the trial would “shatter” illusions that Cosby was the real-life embodiment of his signature character, lovable obstetrician and father Cliff Huxtable, a role that smashed through racial barriers.

