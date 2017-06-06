Bill Cosby denounced as sex predator at trial

She described being invited to Cosby’s home and being asked to repeatedly “act out” a scene from a script which ended in an embrace and a kiss.

One of the spectators at the first day of Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial is attorney Gloria Allred, who says that she’s hopeful “there will be justice in this case”. He says Cosby also hoped to help her rethink her career.

“The false accusation of sexual assault – it’s an attack on human dignity, it’s an attack on human innocence”.

The aggravated indecent assault charges were filed against the 79-year-old actor after Andrea Constand, 44, a former employee at Temple University in Philadelphia, accused him of drugging her and then sexually assaulting her at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

“Bill Cosby wants Steele to agree to a deal in which an announcement would be made basically saying that the prosecution couldn’t prove its case and that the defense had nothing to prove so it’s a win for him”.

Feden, who is African-American, sought to separate the image of Cosby as a lovable, trailblazing African-American entertainer from the more sinister accusations at the heart of the case.

The nuances of race have loomed over the case.

McMonagle said Johnson mixed up the years and other details of her encounters with Cosby, and he grilled her about why she never said anything when she left William Morris. Cosby has said that he gave Constand a Benadryl and that their sexual encounter was consensual.

In 2005, Constand, the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple at the time, told police she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby, a Temple alumnus who was 37 years her senior.

ADA Kristen Feden gestures toward Cosby. Afterward, he and his representatives offered Andrea money for graduate school.

Cosby’s attorneys also broached the subject of race with regard to jury selection.

The Constand case is the only one that has made it to trial.

During a break in Monday’s proceedings, Pulliam told ABC News the whole situation was “heartbreaking”, explaining she was in court to hear “the truth” and lend her support to the troubled funnyman because “it’s what you do” for friends.

“This isn’t some movie!” he said.

Cosby grinned and tapped his cane at the defense table as McMonagle confronted her with the discrepancies.

But Constand soon reported feeling dizzy, and Cosby led her to a couch, where, Feden said, he touched her breasts and “grabbed her limp hand and placed it on his penis” so that he could “masturbate himself”.

He told jurors their relationship was romantic. But there won’t be a parade of women testifying about Cosby’s alleged bad behavior.

“Unfortunately, when he looks back, he can’t see”, the lawyer said.

She hadn’t told anyone before because “there was an element of fear”, she told police.

Johnson, who at the time of the 1996 incident worked for the agent who arranged Cosby’s personal appearances, told the jury that she lost consciousness after taking the pill and woke up semi-clothed in bed with Cosby.

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam speaks with members of the media during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

That same year, Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s wife on the series, publicly defended him in an interview with ABC news, even as more women were coming forward with allegations of assault. Three rows behind Allred sat Joe Cammarata, a DC-based attorney who represents seven accusers in a separate defamation suit against Cosby.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

The trial of U.S. comedian and actor Bill Cosby for sexual assault has begun in Pennsylvania.

The question was part of a segment Wilmore called “Keep it 100”, where he expected his guests to answer with 100 percent candor.

Jurors for the trial have been brought from Pittsburgh at the request of defense lawyers. Still, the courtroom has a certain grandeur, with tall ceilings, dark-stained wood paneling and royal purple carpeting.

Ex-Playboy model Victoria Valentino, Florida nurse Therese Serignese and former actor Lili Bernard, all among Cosby’s accusers, were spotted in the courtroom’s overflow room.

He told the jury that, as a former prosecutor, he knows sexual assault is a awful crime, but “the only thing worse than that is the false accusation of sexual assault!”