Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

In a CNN article, the courtroom was said to be packed with civilians in addition to the media.

He is facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine. He has denied the accusations since 2005 when Constand first went to the police.

Prosecutor Kristen Feden called upon jurors to look beyond his role as Dr Cliff Huxtable.

Mr Cosby says his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual, and his lawyer pointed to evenings spent sipping cognac at his home as proof of their friendship. That’s what this case is about. Afterward, the district attorney involved in the Constand case revived criminal charges related to the alleged Cosby sexual assault.

During opening statements on Monday, one of Cosby’s attorneys, Brian McMonagle, said “false accusations can ruin a life”.

“Their investigation revealed that Andrea Constand had been untruthful time and time and time again”, he said.

The prosecution Monday afternoon called Johnson as a witness to corroborate Constand’s testimony when she is called to the stand sometime this week, and to show that Cosby allegedly had a history of plying women with drugs and/or alcohol before sexually assaulting them.

Allred represents several of Cosby’s accusers, including the one who will testify for the prosecution – a woman who worked for the comedian’s agent at the William Morris agency.

ALLYN: She didn’t. But prosecutors say she is planning to likely sometime this week. She cried, briefly, while detailing the alleged assault. “Because she was in that incapacitated state, she couldn’t consent”.

That’s when she told jurors, “I could see the bottle of lotion on the nightstand”.

Stifling tears, she testified that she came to on a bed next to Cosby.

Cosby grinned and tapped his wooden cane as his lawyer questioned Johnson.

But the trial concerns the allegations of one woman, Andrea Constand, over one incident in January 2004.

Constand, her mother and a forensic toxicologist will also testify at the trial.

“We think we really know them”, she said.

Ms Johnson’s case falls out of the statute of limitations but Judge Steven O’Neill ruled that her testimony was admissible in court, in support of Ms Constand’s case. He said the allegations are an attack on Cosby as an individual.

“He assures her it’s just going to calm her down and take the edge of off things for her, so she trusts him”, said legal analyst Beth Karas.

This is the first time that Cosby, 79, has been charged with a crime, though in recent years, he has been accused by more than 50 women of drugging and/or sexual misconduct. Documents related to the civil case, including his depositions, were sealed. She said they did the scene six times, with Johnson refusing the kiss every time.

The first of the nearly 60 women to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault has appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania, telling the court of her shame, bewilderment and humiliation after an alleged sexual assault. Johnson said on the stand that she “could not clearly remember the sequence of events at her workplace after the alleged assault”. And so I continue and I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection.

I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned,  Pulliam told reporters. But Cosby called that morning with a change of plans: He told her to come to his bungalow. More than 100 journalists are expected to attend the trial, with dozens of broadcasters and photographers expected to camp outside.

“There are not a lot of facts here that are in dispute”, Feden said.

Constand, a 44-year-old Canadian, was at the time director of basketball operations at Temple University, where Cosby served on the Board of Trustees until his resignation in a blaze of scandal in 2014.

She asked him what the pill was, but he would not tell her, she said.

Cosby gave her three blue pills, saying they would “take the edge off”, according to the complaint.

Ultimately, Johnson testified, she went to human resources and filed a workman’s compensation claim, after which she was sacked. Cosby told police investigators that he takes Benadryl as a sleep aid when he’s on tour and that he wouldn’t appear on stage after ingesting the allergy medication.

Cosby starred in “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids” and “The Cosby Show“.

In the 1980s, he reached another generation of fans by turning the lives of the Huxtables, a black, middle-class NY family, into a beloved and groundbreaking sitcom. In later years, Cosby became a public moralizer, speaking out against what he saw as the failings of African-American community in raising children.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Two jurors are black.

The jury, selected 300 miles (480 kilometers) away in Pittsburgh, will be sequestered for the duration of the trial in a hotel.