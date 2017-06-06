Bill Cosby’s image as family man on line at sexual assault trial

Constand, a 44-year-old Canadian, was at the time director of basketball operations at Temple University, where Cosby served on the Board of Trustees at the time of the alleged assault in January 2004.

McMonagle told jurors that Constand’s story suffered from numerous inconsistencies in her accounts to police in 2005. She later woke up disoriented and partially clothed in Cosby’s bed with the comedian behind her, grunting, before he forced her to touch his genitals, she testified. She said she is praying for everyone involved, adding she would accept whatever verdict is handed down.

“You know, it is very unfortunate, but that’s not the man I know”, she replied.

McMonagle referred to documents suggesting that Kacey immediately complained that her boss (but not Cosby) was sexually harassing her, and that she filed a worker’s compensation claim against her employer.

Johnson said she felt “underwater” after taking the pill and could not object.

“It’s the first time Mr. Cosby will have to face his accusers in criminal court”, Allred said.

Keshia Knight Pulliam showed her support for Bill Cosby on the first day of his sexual assault trial on Monday.

Cosby’s lawyers tried repeatedly to get the case thrown out.

“I had the utmost respect and admiration for him based on what millions of other Americans – especially other African Americans – thought of him from The Cosby Show“, she testified. The case is continuing. If convicted of the crime, Bill Cosby faces 30 years in prison.

She zeroed in on an element of the case likely to get a full hearing in court: the fact that Constand waited a year before reporting the alleged assault.

Before opening statements, Cosby arrived to a throng of cameras flanked by a former member of his TV family, Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter, Rudy, on the top-rated “Cosby Show”. Constand trusted Cosby, Feden said, and he took advantage of that.

“She really hasn’t [talked]”, Kravitz told the Guardian. She told the Today show in 2015: “What I can say is this: I wasn’t there”. “Right now it’s the jury’s job and the jury’s decision to determine guilt or innocence. It’s not mine or anyone else’s”.

The allegations have effectively ended Cosby’s long career, built on a family-friendly style of comedy that had earned him the moniker “America’s dad”. He created TV characters, most notably Dr. Cliff Huxtable, with crossover appeal among blacks and whites alike.

In what was then a sealed deposition, Cosby acknowledged he had obtained Quaaludes, a sedative, to give them to young women with whom he wanted to have sex.

The jury consists of seven men and five women.

Her accusation is the only one to result in criminal charges out of dozens of similar allegations from women stretching back decades.

The prosecution Monday afternoon called Johnson as a witness to corroborate Constand’s testimony when she is called to the stand sometime this week, and to show that Cosby allegedly had a history of plying women with drugs and/or alcohol before sexually assaulting them.

Feden walked over to Cosby and told jurors that he “used his power and his fame and his previously practiced method of placing a young, trusting woman into an incapacitated state so that he could sexually pleasure himself”.

“You know, it’s an unfortunate situation”, she said. Camille, who will also appear at the trial, has been publicly quiet about her husband’s case, but in recent weeks, the couple’s daughters, Erinn and Ensa, released a statement supporting their father.

When jury selection began in mid-May, Montgomery County Judges Thomas DeRicci and Steven O’Neill pointed out that even tweets are prohibited inside the courthouse.

And that was one of the things that led prosecutors in 2015, when this came to light, to reopen the case and realized they still had time to charge Cosby.

“I am in no position to defend him, because I can’t”, Warner said.