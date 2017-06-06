Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial continues

The 79-year-old actor faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Prosecutors are telling jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial that the actor has already admitted sexually violating an unconscious woman more than a decade ago.

Bill Cosby is on trial in Montgomery County, accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home in 2004.

The defense on Monday tore into Constand’s credibility in its opening statement, alleging that she was untruthful “time and time again” and painted their relationship as consensual, one that involved many meetings and alcohol, and alleged that Constand telephoned the star 53 times. She said he answered the door in a bathrobe and slippers. “Completely paralysed. Frozen. Lifeless”.

Cosby attorney Brian McMonagle countered by attacking what he said were inconsistencies in Constand’s story.

Jane Doe met Cosby through his agent at the William Morris talent agency.

“I remember hearing sounds, grunting sounds”, she said.

Prosecutors are trying to show Cosby’s treatment of Constand fit a pattern of predatory behavior.

Gianna Constand will also testify, to describe changes she saw in her daughter that year and the phone call with Cosby they taped after going to police near Toronto, where they live. She allegedly awoke with her dress pulled down and her breasts exposed. – Johnson, on why she waited to come forward. “I was very afraid because I have a secret about the greatest celebrity in the world at that time”, she said.

Holding a wooden cane, Cosby got to the courthouse around 8:40 a.m. Monday, amid a heavy media presence.

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Cosby’s youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show“, accompanied him into court to show support. She told reporters she was there to support her TV dad.

Kelly Johnson said she held Cosby in the “highest regard and esteem” until he invited her for lunch and insisted she take a pill to “relax”. She told reporters that it’s the jury’s job to decide who is innocent and who is not. “It’s not mine or anyone else’s”.

Cosby’s image as a father and family man helped fuel his extraordinary, 50-year career in entertainment.

The lawyer urged the jury not to think of Cosby as his famous character Dr Huxtable, and that details of the alleged incident would leave “those illusions shattered”, adding: “You’re going to see the defendant for exactly who he is”. His TV shows, movies and comedy tours earned him an estimated $400 million.

Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 in a lawsuit brought by Constand revealed that Cosby had a long history of extramarital liaisons with young women and that he obtained quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex. Dozens of women soon came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. At the same time, some people assume Kevin R. Steele, who leads the prosecution, might appeal to the emotions of the jurors, so says TMZ.

The statute of limitations for prosecuting Cosby had run out in almost every case. His deposition from Constand’s civil suit will stand as his explanation of what happened – which means the trial likely will hinge on a classic case of “he said, she said”. “As President Trump is demonstrating, everyone – including Bill Cosby – has a base of supportive people who only need a few examples to buttress their favorable opinion of people they want to like”.

An earlier story appears below.

Cosby’s lawyers have said that the encounter with Constand was consensual, and they tried repeatedly to get the case thrown out. She says he gave her wine and a pill and then sexually assaulted her.

The defense cross-examined Johnson, citing lawyers notes from her deposition she took in the 1990s.

Cosby gave her three blue pills, saying they would “take the edge off”, according to the complaint. He also said that race may have played a role in the accusations made against him.

In 2005, Constand, the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple at the time, told police she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby, a Temple alumnus who was 37 years her senior. “But this case is not going to be decided on optics, it’s going to be decided on the evidence, and finally, it’s Mr. Cosby who’s going to have to face that evidence and confront the accusers who are against him”.