Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Sasse wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning that he wished he’d challenged Maher for his use of the slur immediately.

After a mixed reaction from the audience, Maher said, “No, it’s a joke”.

Here’s the video of the exchange, but content warning: he does actually say the word and no one really reacts properly to it.

The host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO used a derogatory term for African-Americans while interviewing Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

When Mr. Sasse said this did not happen in his state, Mr. Maher said, “I’ve got to get to Nebraska more”.

On Twitter, Sasse replied to a tweet from a user praising the interview, but did not mention the racial slur.

“Work in the fields?” asked Maher.

“I believe that Bill Maher’s comment was inexcusable and inappropriate and he should not have said it and I’m pleased he has apologized for making that remark”, he told CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “No, it’s a joke”.

Maher drew harsh criticism yesterday for using the slur during an interview with a USA senator from Nebraska. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Many users called for the comedian’s show to be canceled, while others pointed out that Maher has a history of toeing the line between comedy and insensitivity toward race and religion.

HBO has not yet said it will remove Maher, a left-wing political commentator and comedian, from his popular show, suggesting Maher’s job is, at least for now, safe. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show”.

In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, left, speaks with Sen.

“Just because Bill Maher is a liberal and our friend, you don’t give him a pass”, Sharpton said on his radio show Saturday. Ben Sasee, and while the crowd happily laughed along, social media was much less accepting. “There are no explanations that make this acceptable”.

Maher’s network, HBO, also criticised his “joke” as “completely inexcusable and tasteless”, and said the network would edit it out from re-runs of the show.