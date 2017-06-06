Bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits on fast track

The bill passed a committee vote on a near-party line basis in the Republican-controlled Senate, hours after a draft of the legislation became public.

The bill would slash the traditional pension benefit for most state government and public school employees hired after 2019, and introduce a 401 (k)-style benefit.

The bill would shrink the traditional pension benefit for future hires in Pennsylvania’s two big debt-saddled pension systems, and add a 401 (k)-style benefit.

“Local taxpayers have suffered from significantly higher property taxes as a direct result of pension costs, and the hundreds of millions of new dollars invested in our schools in recent state budgets have been diverted to meet rising pension obligations instead of being put to good use in the classroom”, Shoemaker said in an email.

The bill, unveiled Sunday, would create a less expensive and less generous pension benefits structure in the future, while also shifting some risk of investment losses off taxpayers and onto the public employees of tomorrow.

“The pension crisis is one of the most serious public policy problems confronting Pennsylvania”, Bartolotta said. This bill would create a hybrid plan, and make the second pension overhaul in eight years.

The state’s current pension debt is roughly $70 billion, and it has consistently missed its projected returns on investment.

A Senate vote is expected Monday.

If steps are taken now, he said, taxpayers wouldn’t be saddled with $6.5 billion in additional payments that could be looming over the next 20 years.

State Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-37, Jefferson Hills, said he was “proud” to back the bill to address the “number one priority” of his since joining the Senate.

Eichelberger said 401 (k)-style plans are more portable when changing jobs, and preferred by employees who might not reach the 10-year mark to be vested in the program. As the bill is amended, employee contributions would be reduced from 8.50 to 8.25 percent but the legal retirement age for new hires would be 67, up from the current requirement: 62 years old.

“I fully believe others will do the same”, he said.

In addition, state troopers and state correctional officers in the future would be exempted from the plan changes altogether.

“With the passage of SB 1, we are now on a long-term, responsible pension fund trajectory that is fair to state employees and protects Pennsylvania taxpayers with public retirement options more aligned with the private sector”, Yudichak said.

Current retirees are unaffected by the bill.

Sens. John Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township, John Blake, D-Archbald, and John Gordner, R-Berwick, joined Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, in voting for the legislation that covers the State Employee Retirement and Public School Employee Retirement systems.

About one-third of US states already administer a mandatory or optional 401 (k)-style retirement benefit for employees, according to the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.