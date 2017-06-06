Bloomberg leads mass coalition declaring support for Paris climate deal

The leaders of Italy, France and Germany rejected Mr Trump’s suggestion that the Paris Agreement be renegotiated.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders have also expressed disappointment with President Trump’s decision.

In media appearances, several of the president’s surrogates have also evaded the question, following Trump’s decision to exit the worldwide accord aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. The new video changes things like “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America” to “Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America – and the world“.

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken aim at President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris Agreement, created to combat global climate change.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced via Twitter his decision to leave two White House advisory councils in support of the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the Associated Press (AP).

It also said “in the absence of leadership from Washington, states, cities, colleges and universities and businesses representing a sizeable percentage of the USA economy will pursue ambitious climate goals”. Vivienne Westwood, a longtime advocate of fighting climate change, tore into Trump’s environmental stance on British television.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Rhode Island Gov.

The Paris accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century. “American has ceded global leadership on this issue“.

In the US, it is local and state governments, along with businesses, that are primarily responsible for the dramatic decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. Kerry continued, “This is only the start and I will have more to announce shortly, but make no mistake, the United States will continue to lead in the global fight against climate change”.

“There has to be far more focus on the economic message”, Kerry said, saying the USA is putting itself at a competitive disadvantage in green technology sectors. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage. It marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement. GM said it considered clean energy technologies as a good business opportunity.