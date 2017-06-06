Body identified from Sugar Lake

Authorities returned to the lake Monday morning to continue their search.

Sean Thomas O’Donnell, of Pond View Court, had been reported missing Sunday.

The North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body of 19-year-old Sean O’Donnell from Sugar Lake shortly before noon Monday, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

O'Donnell's body was pulled from the lake shortly before noon Monday. Sean O'Donnell, 19, was reported missing by a family member about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chatham County officials were called to the Pittsboro-area lake Sunday to investigate O’Donnell’s disappearance.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Operations Center, EMS, and the North Chatham Fire Department assisted in the search.

S.T. Wooten Corporation representatives helped the search party by clearing a path to the water. Family was able to identify him.

His body was transported from the scene around 1 p.m. for an autopsy.