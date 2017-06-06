Bonino tests injured foot, scratched in Game 4

The Predators are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday. Murray is coming off a rough game against the Predators where he allowed five goals on 33 shots. The Penguins now are 13-3 after a playoff loss under coach Mike Sullivan, and Murray is 7-1 in playoff games started after a loss.

A Nashville fan also heaved a dead catfish onto the ice in the waning stages of Game 1 at Pittsburgh. It was a night certain to make hardcore fans out of those that have jumped aboard this runaway train a little more recently.

The 24-year-old undrafted rookie, who didn’t score in nine games during the regular season, has three goals in six playoff games.

The Warriors raced out to a 2-0 lead, beating the Cavs by 22 in the first game and 19 on Sunday night. On Saturday night, on home ice, the Predators delivered on that promise becoming the 23rd active team to win a Stanley Cup final game, and more importantly cutting the series lead to 2-1.

Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators are very hard to beat on their own ice this postseason, and now they have added their biggest piece of franchise history yet.

“It’s a game of execution”, Crosby said. The Predators have had several stretches when they have looked like the better team, even in games they lost. “It’s more of control what you can out there, take what the game gives you, be competitive, win puck battles”. But it was Rinne who was the difference maker throughout a game that could have gone either way if not for a big save at the right time.

“All of our defensemen, if I’m being honest, even from a team concept defensively, it’s been pretty good in the playoffs to this point”, Laviolette said. He took us to a Cup last year and hopefully he can do the same this year.

“It’s the first time in my career that we can’t score on so many chances and we’re not shooting the puck”, said Evgeni Malkin, who has the Pens’ lone power-play goal of the series.

“It’s just going to be that one play and we’ve got to make sure that we’re patient and we execute until we get it”. They played wonderful in the Predators’ first home game. Of course, those two are related, but it’s still alarming to see Crosby with only four shots in the series and Malkin with a measly two.

“It’s not that awesome”, said Bonino.

For now, he insists he is happy enough just to sit on the floor as long as he plays. “We’re just trying to reinforce some strategies”.

“Now you’re talking about goal line to goal line”. “I wasn’t certain. When I heard the horn, I sort of thought it was in”. Former Hart Trophy winners Evgeni Malkin (NHL-best 26 points) and captain Sidney Crosby (23 points) weren’t as fortunate as they were each were held without a shot for the first time in their 143 playoff games together. The noise reached a deafening level when Viktor Arvidsson shoveled a puck off the net from behind the goal and former Penguin James Neal stuck it in for a 3-1 lead after two. They chose not to because that’s what their instincts were telling them. So we can all put a final end to the most inconsequential and inane storyline of the Stanley Cup final and move on to Game 4.