Bopanna-Dabrowski beat Sania-Dodig to enter semis

Sania Mirza and Ravi Bopanna have advanced into the quarter finals of the French Open 2017 in the mixed doubles category.

Sania Mirza reached into the quarter finals of mixed doubles event as she and her partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia claimed a commanding win over their opponents at the French Open on Sunday.

Mirza is already out of women’s doubles draw.

The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair, seeded seventh, defeated the second seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3, 6-4 in the 52-minute quarterfinals.

Although this is the 37-year-old player’s highest mixed doubles finish so far, Bopanna is a former Grand Slam finalist in the men’s doubles.

Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski also won their second-round encounter against the French duo of Chloe Paquet and Benoit Paire.

Earlier in the day, Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the men’s doubles after losing to Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 7-6, 6-2. They lost to Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in a close contest.

In the juniors section, Zeel Desai lost her girls’ singles opening round match to Daniela Vismane of Latvia 0-6 2-6.

Vannemreddy who had sealed a wildcard place into the boy’s singles draw after winning the Rendezvous Roland Garros title could only take one game to his name on the scoreboard after losing 0-6, 1-6 to local player Clement Tabur.