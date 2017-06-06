Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) PT Raised to GBX 980

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON ASCL) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 351.60. Pena Radames sold $108,003 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $771.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,888 shares to 246,325 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2016Q4, according to the filing.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Edward Bonham Carter sold 46,909 shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC stock. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The firm’s market cap is GBX 332.93 million.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 on June 1, reaching $9.51. Another trade for 1,326 shares valued at $31,824 was made by Kumar Ganesh on Tuesday, March 7.

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 329.3576 on Thursday. It has outperformed by 38.10% the S&P500. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 14% are positive. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays Capital upgraded AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.03) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. As per Tuesday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Oddo & Cie.

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.85) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by HSBC. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 19.89 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Another recent and important AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (AZN) Shares Soar on Lung Cancer Drug Success” on May 12, 2017. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 27 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage Inc. had 29 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunrise Resources Plc (SRES) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities” was first reported by Transcript Daily and is the property of of Transcript Daily. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 10. Below is a list of Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) latest ratings and price target changes.