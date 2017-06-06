Boy, 5, gravely injured in stray bullet shooting

He was in the area celebrating his 5th birthday with his father.

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head in broad daylight in the South Bronx Monday afternoon, officials said.

His father, who was helping him into the vehicle, brought the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital when he saw his son had been hit.

The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital before being transferred to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, police said. Sources said he is expected to survive as the bullet lodged in his skull but apparently did no brain damage.

The 5-year-old was about to go visit his mother, according to the New York Daily News. While the boy was waiting for the auto, a suspect fired at least four shots in the same location, striking the boy.

The man he was arguing with was said to be Hispanic and in his 20s.

– The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a boy in the Bronx Monday.

Police arrested one person at the scene, who was identified as “a person of interest in connection with this case”, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.