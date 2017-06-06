Boy born without nose dies at 2 years old

“We lost our little buddy last night”. I’ll never be able to make sense of why this happened and this will hurt deeply for a long time, but I’m so blessed to have had this lovely boy in my life.

Arhinia is a rare disorder that affects 1 in 197 million births, according to the Daily Mail.

It is an extremely rare condition with 47 reported cases in the history of modern medicine, according to the American Journal of Neuroradiology.

Eli was born at South Baldwin Hospital in Foley, then immediately transported to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

Eli gained many supporters around the world when he was born, including after Facebook had removed an image of Eli in error, dubbing it “shocking”, but reversing its decision after mom Brandi McGlathery had spoken out. Several media outlets referred to him as a “miracle baby“.

Before he turned 6 months old, his parents broke up.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

In an interview with AL.com, which had been documenting Eli’s life, Mr Finch said his son was “very, very bright and happy, always smiling and giving everybody fist bumps”.

“He touched a lot of people’s lives”.

Eli and his mum, Anamarie Finch. “His favorite sign was ‘cookie, ‘” he said.

He added: “The first thing he did every morning was to ask for a cookie, and he recently received the “Cookie Monster Award” from his daycare”.

To his mother, Eli was ideal. “Sending you love & peace & healing thoughts”.